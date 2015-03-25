Ricky Fowler shoots 8-under 63 to take lead at Australian PGA, Adam Scott 2 back

Ricky Fowler had six birdies over his last eight holes en route to an 8-under-par 63 Thursday to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Australian PGA.

Fowler's round took some of the attention from Adam Scott's first tournament back in Australia as U.S. Masters champion. Scott was two strokes back after shooting a 65 playing in the afternoon groups affected by gusty winds at Royal Pines.

Scott was level with fellow Australians Matthew Ballard and David McKenzie.

Nathan Green shot 66 and was alone in fifth spot, a stroke better than Australian compatriot Jason Norris and South Korea's Kwon Sung-yeol, who shot 67s and were equal sixth. Richard Lee of Canada was in a large group tied for eighth with 68s.