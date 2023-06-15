Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

U.S. Open Golf
Published

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele make history in opening round of US Open

Branden Grace was previously the only player to shoot a 62 at a major

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first round of the U.S. Open ended in historic fashion on Thursday.

After falling to the worst world ranking of his career in September 2022, Rickie Fowler has been steadily climbing his way up. On Thursday, the 34-year-old posted an 8-under 62 in the opening round of the third major championship of the season.

And just moments after Fowler's impressive first round, Xander Schauffele managed to finish the day with the same outstanding score.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rickie Fowler walks from the seventh tee

Rickie Fowler of the United States walks from the seventh tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Both Fowler and Schauffele made history by shooting 8-under 62, which was a record for the lowest round in the history of the tournament.

The 62s also tied the record for the lowest round at any major tournament

US OPEN CHAMP MATTHEW FITZPATRICK ADMITS 'NOBODY KNOWS WHAT’S GOING ON' FOLLOWING PGA TOUR-LIV GOLF MERGER

Fowler started on the back nine and had five birdies over his first nine holes. He also overcame two bogeys.

Xander Schauffele plays a shot at the U.S. Open

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old Schauffele also stared on the back nine, but he avoided bogeys during the first round.

Schauffele had three birdies over the first nine holes. Fowler and Schauffele birdied on each of their last two holes.

Rickie Fowler plays his shot

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club on June 15, 2023. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Both golfers are seeking the first major championship of their respective careers. Fowler came close to capturing a major title when he finished in second place at the 2014 U.S. Open.

He also ended the 2014 British Open in the runner-up position and came in second at the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schauffele has a pair of second-place finishes at majors, coming in second at the 2018 British Open and the 2019 Masters.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.