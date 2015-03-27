Ricketts scores 16, Arkansas downs Gamecocks 68-47

C'eira Ricketts scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and seven assists to lead Arkansas to a 68-47 win over No. 24 South Carolina.

The win is a program-best seventh Southeastern Conference victory in a row for the Razorbacks, who haven't lost since opening league play with four-straight losses.

Arkansas (18-5, 7-4 SEC) led by as many as 18 points in the first half, during which it shot 57 from the field. Ashley Daniels also finished in double figures with 13 points and Dominique Robinson added 12.

The Gamecocks (18-6, 7-4) had won four in a row entering the game, including their first win ever against Tennessee their last time out, but they committed 23 turnovers and shot just 35 percent. Ieasia Walker led South Carolina with 11 points.