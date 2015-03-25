Richard Gasquet dumped by coach Riccardo Piatti during ATP Finals

Richard Gasquet found out on the eve of his final match at the ATP World Tour Finals that coach Riccardo Piatti decided to end their partnership without further notice.

Gasquet, who lost his final round-robin match at the year-end tournament to Novak Djokovic on Saturday, said Piatti abruptly told him he was leaving after more than two years working together.

Gasquet, who won three titles this season and reached the semifinals at the U.S. Open, did not elaborate on his coach's decision, saying it was for Piatti to explain his reasons.

Gasquet will keep working with part-time coach Sebastien Grosjean until he finds a replacement for Piatti.