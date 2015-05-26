Richard Childress Racing appeals penalty against Ryan Newman's team for bleeding tires

Richard Childress Racing has appealed the penalties NASCAR levied against Ryan Newman's team for allegedly manipulating tires.

NASCAR this week said tires taken from Newman after the March 22 race in California failed an independent inspection and had been altered to intentionally release air pressure during the race.

Crew chief Luke Lambert was fined $125,000 and suspended for the next six races. The suspension also includes the All-Star race in May. Lambert was also placed on probation through the end of the year.

Tire technician James Bender and engineer Philip Surgen were also suspended six races and placed on probation through Dec. 31.

Newman and car owner Childress were docked 75 points each.

No date for the appeal was set Thursday.