Last Update September 15, 2015

Rhode Islander Beisel qualifies for 200 backstroke

By | Associated Press
United States' Elizabeth Beisel reacts after competing in a women's 200-meter backstroke swimming heat at the Aquatics Centre in the Olympic Park during the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2012. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Rhode Islander Elizabeth Beisel has qualified for the 200-meter backstroke semifinals at the London Olympics.

Beisel came in second in the qualifier Thursday behind fellow American Missy Franklin.

Beisel came in with a time of 2 minutes, 7.82 seconds, behind Franklin's 2:07.54.

She will race again in the semifinals Thursday, and if she qualifies, move on to Friday's final.

Beisel won silver in the women's 400 individual medley on Saturday.

She is from the Saunderstown section of North Kingstown.