RG3 has surgery to repair ACL, LCL tears

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III underwent surgery Wednesday to repair both the lateral collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments in his right knee.

The procedure was performed by team physician and orthopedic specialist Dr. James Andrews, who said in a statement that he expects the 2012 No. 2 overall pick to be ready in time for the 2013 regular season.

"Robert Griffin III had successful knee surgery early this morning," Andrews stated. "He had a direct repair of his LCL and a re-do of his previous ACL reconstruction. We expect a full recovery and it is everybody's hope and belief that due to Robert's high motivation, he will be ready for the 2013 season."

Griffin sprained his LCL in a win over the Baltimore Ravens last month and missed one game because of the injury, returning to help lead the Redskins to their first NFC East title since 1999.

The 22-year-old then re-injured his knee during last Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs. Griffin collapsed while trying to retrieve an errant snap in the fourth quarter, prompting a debate whether head coach Mike Shanahan should have taken the former Heisman Trophy winner out of the game after he aggravated the injury earlier in the contest.

Prior to the surgery, Griffin thanked his fans for their support in a tweet.

"Thank you for your prayers and support. I love God, my family, my team, the fans, & I love this game. See you guys next season," he wrote.