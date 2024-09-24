Rex Ryan says he would've 'fixed' Cowboys defense, but 'they couldn't pony up the money'

Through three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys rank 30th in points allowed per game and 28th in yards.

Dallas brought in Mike Zimmer after Dan Quinn's departure for the Washington Commanders, and it has so far bitten them in the rear end.

The Cowboys were on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator after Quinn left, and one report over the offseason said they had interviewed former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Rex Ryan.

Ryan pretty much all but confirmed that report on Monday, when he was asked by ESPN New York radio if he would be able to fix the Dallas defense.

The now-ESPN analyst not only exuded confidence, but said the Cowboys are to blame for him staying on television.

"I would've fixed it in a New York minute. But, that being said, they couldn't pony up the money, or I would've been there," Ryan said on "DiPietro and Rothenberg." "They never ponied up, and that was why I stayed here [at ESPN]."

He also delivered a parting shot at Zimmer.

"You brought in a guy that was 29th in the league his last two years at Minnesota, the enthusiasm he brings when he left, that's the guy that's gonna inspire you? This can go really bad for Dallas."

Dallas has started off 1-2 following losses to the Saints and Ravens in the last two weeks, when they have allowed 44 and 28 points, respectively.

To make matters worse, they have a short week - the good news is they face the New York Giants, who they have beaten in 13 of their last 17 matchups, and eight of their last nine. However, Devin Singletary has rushed for an average of 80.0 yards in his last two games, and Dallas' 185.7 rushing yards allowed per contest ranks dead last in the NFL.

Ryan was in conversations last year with the Denver Broncos, but they eventually went with Vance Joseph to run their defense.

Ryan has been an analyst on ESPN since 2017, shortly after he was let go by the Buffalo Bills. He coached Buffalo in 2015 and 2016, being fired with one game to go in that second season.

Prior, Ryan manned the New York Jets, leading them to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, his first two seasons with the team.

Ryan has not been a defensive coordinator since 2008 with the Baltimore Ravens. He is the twin brother of longtime NFL coach Rob Ryan and the son of Buddy, a two-time Super Bowl champion coach.

