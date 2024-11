Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons didn’t shy away from speaking his mind about his coaching staff after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles, 34-6, on Sunday.

Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan and former offensive lineman Damien Woody didn’t mince words about Parsons either after hearing what he said about head coach Mike McCarthy and the rest of Dallas’s staff.

First, Parsons was asked about McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys, who are now 3-6, as he’s on the final year of his contract. While Parsons said it was "above my pay grade," he made some interesting comments about the staff.

"All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. Guys I kind of feel bad for is guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year, on their way out, because that’s who I wanted to hold the trophy for."

"You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

After hearing what Parsons had to say about his head coach, Ryan lit him up on ESPN’s "Get Up" on Monday morning.

"That’s total BS," he said. "Coaches are there, some days, 20 hours a day for two or three days at least during the week. The hours they put in, it’s unmatched. Mike McCarthy, he doesn’t deserve this damn comment. He doesn’t, no coach does. There are some horrible coaches out there but none of them deserve this, the kind of work they put in as coaches, like, I’m just telling you.

"You’re giving up family time, you’re giving up all kinds of stuff in your life, and you’re going to get some ass-- I don’t care how talented he is. That is absolutely BS."

Woody took it a step further, saying Parsons falls under a category he calls "podcast boys," referencing his Bleacher Report "The Edge With Micah Parsons" show.

"Who the hell Micah Parsons think he is talking like that after a game?" Woody said. "Bro, you been missing all these games with the injury, and last time I checked, the head coach is a Super Bowl-winning coach, and I know the season hasn’t gone the way everyone expected it to go and all that. But for you to sit there in the locker room right after your team gets pummeled and to just undress your coaching in that manner, see that’s what’s going on with all these podcast boys out here in the locker room. They want to spout and say all this type of stuff."

Ryan continued by ripping into Parsons some more, pointing to him missing time due to injury in the process.

"If you would work half as freaking hard as the damn coach does, maybe you’d be able to play every damn game," Ryan said. "Maybe your team wouldn’t just be a bunch of punks and lay it down every damn week like you’re doing. How about being a damn football team? You’re going to sell your damn coach out? It’s a crock of you know what."

Woody added, "We can sit here and laugh and all that stuff and be here in shock, but that’s disrespectful what Micah Parsons did to Mike McCarthy in that situation, because I know, again, it’s not the results Mike McCarthy wants, but I know that man is busting his ass every single day to try to go out there and get a win, and here one of your star players come out there and say that. Come on, man, I can’t ride with that."

The Cowboys have lost four games in a row, and this was the first without Dak Prescott leading the way at quarterback. Prescott isn't expected to return this season as his hamstring injury is reportedly serious enough that surgery is needed to repair it.

The Cowboys are back in action next week for a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Cowboys are back in action next week for a "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Houston Texans.