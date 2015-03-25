Revolution defender Kevin Alston takes leave of absence after leukemia diagnosis

Kevin Alston of the New England Revolution has taken an indefinite leave of absence after being diagnosed with leukemia.

The MLS team announced Monday that the defender will take the leave to undergo treatment for chronic myelogenous leukemia. The team said the condition is rare and treatable and that Alston, 24, will not be hospitalized. He expects to return to the team, the Revolution said.

Alston has started all 116 games in which he's played since being drafted by the Revolution in 2009 out of Indiana. He started in the 2010 MLS All-Star game and is eighth in starts in Revolution history. He has no goals and four assists in his career.

He has started all four games at left back this season.