Retirement looming for Vitali Klitschko

Vitali Klitschko's trainer says the WBC heavyweight champion will fight only two or three more bouts before retirement.

Fritz Sdunek tells Die Welt newspaper Thursday that the 40-year-old Klitschko "is not getting any younger and his political activity in Ukraine requires a lot of time and energy."

Sdunek, however, stresses that Klitschko has "never been so fit" leading to his title defense against Poland's Tomasz Adamek at the municipal stadium in Wroclaw.

Sdunek says his fighter is "mentally and physically so strong, nothing can happen." He adds that Klitschko is "getting better."

Klitschko is 42-2, while Adamek takes a 44-1 record to Saturday's bout.