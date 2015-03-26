Results of first two days of Combine fitness testing

TORONTO -- And the winners are …

After two days, all 100 players have finished their testing here at the Toronto Congress Centre. After reporting the Day 1 leaders, we have some final results to report:

Peak power output -- The Wingate Cycle Ergometer -- also known as the bane of prospects' existence -- measures how hard a player can go in a 30-second shift. Portland Winterhawks forward Ty Rattie and Shawinigan Cataractes defenseman Jonathan Racine, the first-day leaders, finished on top with 15.9 watts of energy per kilogram of body weight. Choate-Rosemary Hill School forward Philippe Hudon was third at 15.7.

VO2 Max test duration -- No one matched the two defensemen who lasted 14 minutes on Friday -- Skelleftea's Adam Larson and the Vancouver Giants' David Musil, each at 14 minutes. Niagara IceDogs defenseman Dougie Hamilton, Saginaw Spirit forward Brandon Saad, Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Laurent Brossoit and center Gregory Hoffman, who plays for Ambri in Switzerland's top league, all lasted 13 minutes.

Wing span -- Brossoit stands just 6-foot-2 1/2, but his 81-inch wingspan led the field. Moose Jaw Warriors defenseman Joel Edmundson, who stands 6-foot-4 1/2, was next at 79.24 inches.

Body fat -- U.S. National Team forward Rocco Grimaldi and Saint John Sea Dogs forward Ryan Tesink were the leanest players at 6.8 percent body fat. Shawinigan Cataractes forward Maximilien Le Sieur was next at 7.0 percent.

Long jump -- Shawinigan defenseman Jonathan Racine's first-day leap of 119.3 inches finished atop the leaderboard. U.S. National Team defenseman Connor Murphy was second at 115.5, followed closely by Edmonton Oil Kings left wing Travis Ewanyk and U.S. National team goaltender John Gibson, each of whom went 115 inches.

Vertical jump -- Le Sieur stands just 6-foot-1 3/4, but he had the best hops of all the prospects, going 30.5 inches in the vertical leap. That put him barely ahead of the first-day leaders, Portland defenseman Joseph Morrow and Saginaw Spirit forward Vincent Trocheck, who registered 30.3-inch leaps. Boston University defenseman Adam Clendening was fourth at 30.0 inches. Perhaps the most impressive performance of the Combine was turned in by the 5-foot-6 Grimaldi, who was fifth at 29.8 inches.

Curl-ups -- Three Finns owned this category. Karpat right wing Miikka Salomaki topped the list with 70, followed by JYP goaltender Samu Perhonen with 68, and Jokerit center Alexander Ruutuu with 66. Plymouth Whalers forward Rickard Rakell also had 66.

Grip strength -- The player you'd least like to shake hands with is Morrow, who measured 177 pounds with his right hand. The strongest overall grip, however, belonged to Prince Albert Raiders forward Mark McNeill, who was second to Morrow on right-hand grip at 162 pounds, and first with his left hand, also at 162.

Bench press -- Clendening, McNeill, Saint John Sea Dogs forward Tomas Jurco and Seattle Thunderbirds center Luke Lockhart each did 13 reps with the 150-pound weight on the bench. Omaha Lancers forward Seth Ambroz, Northeastern defenseman Jamieson Oleksiak and RPI defenseman Patrick Koudys were next with 12.

Push-ups -- Kitchener Rangers goaltender Michael Morrison topped the field with 45, with Le Sieur second at 42. First-day leader Clendening finished third with 40, followed by Grimaldi with 39.

Push/Pull strength -- The hardest player to clear from the front of the net might be McNeill, who had 32 goals in 72 WHL games this season. His 366 pounds of push strength was far ahead of Oleksiak, who was next at 312. McNeill's pull strength of 306 pounds was second only to U.S. National Team forward Tyler Biggs, who totaled 323 pounds.

