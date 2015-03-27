Reports: Nash to Lakers in sign-and-trade

Steve Nash is reportedly going to team up with Kobe Bryant to try and bring the Los Angeles Lakers another NBA title.

According to several reports Wednesday, the All-Star point guard will re-sign with the Phoenix Suns and will then be dealt to the Lakers.

The Arizona Republic reports the Suns will get first-round picks in 2013 and 2015, and second-round selections in 2013 and 2014 for Nash, an eight-time All-Star and two-time league MVP.

Nash will reportedly get a three-year contract in excess of $25 million. The Suns will also get $3.1 million, according to the newspaper.

Nash is an unrestricted free agent after spending the previous eight seasons with Phoenix.

Although the deal cannot become official until July 11, when the NBA lifts the free agency signing moratorium, reports are flying that the 38-year-old Nash will get a shot for his first NBA championship.

He's played 16 seasons and has averaged 14.5 points and 8.6 assists over 1,152 games with Phoenix and Dallas. He was drafted in the first round by the Suns in 1996 and was traded to Dallas in June of 1998 before rejoining Phoenix via free agency prior to the 2004-05 season.

Nash averaged 12.5 points and 10.7 assists in 62 contests last season, but thus far an NBA championship has eluded him. On the other hand, Bryant has already won five championships with the Lakers, but now could be playing alongside one of the best points guards in the game.

The Knicks, Mavericks and Raptors had also reportedly been courting Nash.