Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Reports: Cops investigating whether Raiders LB taunted police K-9

By | FoxSports
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Ray-Ray Armstrong #57 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Ray-Ray Armstrong #57 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22, 2014 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH

An Oakland Raiders linebacker is being investigated to determine whether he illegally taunted a police dog before a game in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

Television station WTAE in Pittsburgh says a sheriff's deputy working with the dog Sunday identified the player as Ray-Ray Armstrong.

Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus says a player lifted his shirt, beat his chest and barked at the K-9 before telling a deputy to release the dog. The deputy didn't release the dog.

He tells The Associated Press the player was in uniform heading to the field. He says a decision on charges could come this week.

Armstrong, the Raiders and the Steelers declined comment Tuesday.

Taunting a police dog is a third-degree felony in Pennsylvania.

Kraus says surveillance video captured part of the encounter.