Report: Turner and Pagano to join Cleveland

Former San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner is expected to be named the offensive coordinator while John Pagano is being courted for defensive coordinator duties for the Cleveland Browns.

The Cleveland Plains Dealer is reporting that Turner, who was fired by San Diego after guiding the team for six years, will join Rob Chudzinski's staff.

San Diego's offense finished second to last in yards per game at 297.3, but was 20th in points per game at 21.9 during the 2012 season.

Pagano, who was the defensive coordinator under Turner in San Diego, is being sought after by Chudzinski. Pagano's one season as defensive coordinator in 2012 saw the Chargers rank ninth in yards allowed and 16th in points per game.

During his time with the Chargers, Chudzinski worked with both coaches while he was the tight ends coach in 2005-06 and assistant head coach from 2009-2010.