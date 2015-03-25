Report: Reds to name Price manager

Cincinnati, OH (SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Reds will name pitching coach Bryan Price as their new manager on Tuesday, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Price will take over for Dusty Baker, who guided the Reds to the playoffs three times in the last four years, including a wild card appearance this season after a 90-72 campaign. The team, however, dropped a 6-2 decision at Pittsburgh in the wild card game.

In his six seasons at the helm, Baker posted a record of 509-463. The Reds won division titles in 2010 and 2012, but lost in the Division Series each year and had a postseason mark of 2-7 under Baker.

The 2012 Reds won 97 games and built a 2-0 series lead over San Francisco in the NLDS, but lost the next three games at home for a stunning collapse. Baker still received a two-year extension through 2014 after the season.

Price has been the Reds' pitching coach since 2010. Before joining Cincy, Price spent 10 years as the pitching coach of the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Reds Triple-A manager Jim Riggleman was the only other candidate for the position.