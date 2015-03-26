Report: Raiders' Janikowski charged with assault

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski was charged with assaulting a woman a year ago in Walnut Creek, the Contra Costa Times reported.

According to court records obtained by the newspaper (http://bit.ly/qCTvnp), the woman said the 33-year-old player used force against her on Sept. 24, 2010, but she did not report what happened at the time. The paper said Janikowski was charged with misdemeanor battery and false imprisonment.

"This incident occurred over a year ago, Sebastian was not arrested, we were aware of this matter and this is not news," Raiders CEO Amy Trask said in a statement.

Walnut Creek police Sgt. Lanny Edwards told The Associated Press on Saturday he had no information about the case. The District Attorney's office was closed.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 18 months behind bars and $3,000 fine. Attorneys for both parties had a pretrial conference Thursday and no trial date has been set, the Contra Costa Times said.

On Monday night, Janikowski tied an NFL record with a 63-yard field goal in Oakland's opener.