Report: Payton to appeal suspension

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton will reportedly appeal the year-long suspension he incurred as the result of his role in the club's bounty program.

According to the NFL Network, Payton will ask commissioner Roger Goodell for specific parameters, asking what he can and cannot do during his penalty.

Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season, a penalty that is set to go into effect on April 1. He has until April 2 to file an official appeal.

Goodell had indicated that Payton could continue working during an appeal, which could give the Saints more time to organize their plans for the coach's absence. However, the commissioner also said he would expedite the appeal and reports have speculated that a final decision would be made within a week or two.

Payton spoke publicly on the subject Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Florida and expressed regret for the situation.

There has been widespread discussion that two-time Super Bowl winning coach Bill Parcells could take over as Saints coach for the 2012 season.