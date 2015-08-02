Report: Ole Miss OT Tunsil, stepfather mutually agree to drop charges

With fall camp soon to begin in Oxford Miss., arguably the Rebels' top NFL prospect Laremy Tunsil will have all his pending legal issues resolved, as the offensive tackle and his stepfather, Lindsey Miller, have mutually agreed to drop all charges against one another, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Both parties filled charges against one another following a domestic disturbance that was alleged to have happened in June. During that incident, Tunsil claims to have defended his mother from Miller, while Miller claims to have been beaten by Tunsil in an unprovoked attack.

Laremy's attorney, Steven Farese, expects all charges to be formally dropped Monday following a local judge's review of both parties official statements stating their desire to drop charges against one another. No other statement was given by Tunsil's attorney at this time.

While Miller is said to have spoken to the NCAA regarding possible NCAA violations on the part of the Ole Miss football program that date back to Tunsil's recruitment, no news of any action to be taken by the NCAA has been announced at this time.

(h/t Clarion Ledger)