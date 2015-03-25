Report: Odom, Lakers talk of return

Could Lamar Odom go from allegations of binging on crack one week to signing with the Lakers the next?

Odom met with the Lakers this week regarding a return to the team, according to TMZ , whose sources say the meeting went well, and a source tells E! News that Odom is sober and "determined to play for the Lakers again."

Odom, 33, had his best years with the Lakers, winning two NBA championships and the 2011 Sixth Man of the Year Award in seven seasons before being traded to Dallas, beginning his professional -- and, perhaps, personal -- decline.

Can the Lakers really be considering signing the troubled forward, or were they simply trying to give his life a push in the right direction?

After all, consider the Odom news this summer:

Went bonkers with paparazzi

Reports of drug abuse

A DUI arrest Reports of a trip to rehab Ripped his dad for blaming the Kardashians for his problems

The rumored breakup of his marriage, which just recently was fodder for an episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians", with Khloe Kardashian calling her husband "a very depressed person" and saying that "nothing's really working." "He is taking steps to get himself back on track," the E! News source says. "He wants his old life back, although he realizes that might not include Khloe."

Odom, who played for the Clippers last season, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence in connection with his arrest in August. A pretrial hearing was set for Nov. 8.

Odom remains free on $15,000 bail. He could face six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

