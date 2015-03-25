Report: Mets sign Matsuzaka

The New York Mets have reportedly signed starting pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka.

Citing an unidentified source, CBSSports.com is reporting the signing and saying that Matsuzaka is expected to join the Mets rotation immediately.

Matsuzaka asked for and was granted his release by the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday after not appearing in a major league game this season.

In 19 starts with Triple-A Columbus, the right-hander went 5-8 with a 3.92 ERA.

Matsuzaka was signed in the off-season by Cleveland, but was released by the club after failing to make the 25-man roster out of spring training before being re-signed a few days later in a money-saving move.

He spent the previous six seasons in Boston. He made 11 starts last year after recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in June 2011 and went 1-7 with an 8.28 ERA.

Matsuzaka was one of Boston's prized acquisitions prior to the 2007 season and was 33-15 in 61 starts over his first two years with the Red Sox, helping the club to a World Series title in his first campaign.

In 117 games, all but one as a starter, the Japanese native owns a big league mark of 50-37 with a 4.52 ERA. He was 108-60 with a 2.95 ERA from 1999-2006 in Japan.