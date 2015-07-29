Report: Former Texas wide receiver Mike Davis works out for Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are still working towards having the best group of wide receivers possible. Heading into training camp, Aaron Wilson of NationalFootballPost.com reports that the team is working out former Texas wide out Mike Davis.

Over his final two seasons with the Longhorns back in 2012 and 2013, Davis caught a combined 15 touchdowns and totaled 1,666 yards.

As Wilson explains, Davis spent time with the Oakland Raiders, as well as the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Davis is just another name we may end up needing to watch for the Panthers as the team gets set to begin training camp on Friday, July 31.

(h/t NationalFootballPost.com)