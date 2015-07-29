Expand / Collapse search
Report: Former Texas wide receiver Mike Davis works out for Panthers

Oct 12, 2013; Dallas, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Mike Davis (1) scores a touchdown while being defended by Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Zack Sanchez (15) at the Red River Rivalry at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The Texas Longhorns beat the Oklahoma Sooners 36-20. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are still working towards having the best group of wide receivers possible. Heading into training camp, Aaron Wilson of NationalFootballPost.com reports that the team is working out former Texas wide out Mike Davis.

Over his final two seasons with the Longhorns back in 2012 and 2013, Davis caught a combined 15 touchdowns and totaled 1,666 yards.

As Wilson explains, Davis spent time with the Oakland Raiders, as well as the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. Davis is just another name we may end up needing to watch for the Panthers as the team gets set to begin training camp on Friday, July 31.

