Report: Ex-USC QB Town visits Arkansas campus, practice Wednesday

Well that has fast.

Only three days removed from announcing his decision to leave USC, freshman quarterback Ricky Town has reportedly made his way across the country and is currently visiting the Arkansas football program:

Town is believed to be interested in staying in a pro-style offense, something that the Razorbacks can provide under head coach Bret Bielema and offensive coordinator Dan Enos. According to 247Sports, Town is also considering a transfer to the Florida Gators and would like to make his decision by the end of the weekend.

If Town does land in Fayetteville, Arkansas would be twisting the narrative on USC, who once gained a highly touted young quarterback transfer from the Hogs in Mitch Mustain.

Due to transfer rules Town will not be eligible to play immediately, however he can take a redshirt season and play in 2016 as a redshirt freshman.