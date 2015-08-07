Report: Eagles LB Kiko Alonso suffers concussion, could be out a little while

After missing all of the 2014 regular season with a torn ACL, Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Kiko Alsonso will likely miss some upcoming practice time as he goes through the NFL's concussion protocol, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane.

This is Alonso's first reported concussion, but there are no details currently available on his timetable to return to action. Until now, Alonso had made incredible progress on his recovery from the ACL injury. He was a participant in the majority of the Eagles' spring practices, and he had been a full participant so far during training camp practices.

Practice time is even more valuable for a player like Alonso because he is learning a new defensive scheme and he faces competition at inside linebacker. Alongside Alonso, the Eagles have talented inside linebackers Mychal Kendricks and DeMeco Ryans on the roster. The three players are competing for two starting spots in Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis' 3-4 scheme.

(h/t @Jeff_McLane