Report: Eagles' Jordan Matthews suffering from hand injury

Could a hand injury be the reason why Jordan Matthews has struggled with drops? Bill Streicher USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jordan Matthews has struggled with drops in recent weeks, and according to a source close to NJ Advanced Media, an injury might be the reason why.

That source tells Elliot Shorr-Parks that Matthews has been dealing with a hand injury over the last month. The injury was first reported by Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily Inquirer.

Head coach Chip Kelly denied the report when asked about the injury, but something has to explain the sudden rash of drops from Matthews.

Only one wide receiver in the NFL has more drops than Matthews so far in 2015, and he has one more dropped pass in 2015 than he had in the entire 2014 regular season.

