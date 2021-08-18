Report: Dodgers unaware Trevor Bauer had order of protection against him last year

It’s been a frustrating season for last season’s National League Cy Young award winner Trevor Bauer, who is still on the sidelines after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. Bauer allegedly committed the assaults while a member of the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds.

The Washington Post reported this week that Bauer was issued a temporary order of protection last year after he allegedly made a death threat to an Ohio woman and physically abused her.

The Dodgers released a memo to staff on Monday, saying that they were not aware that Bauer was given a temporary order of protection last year regarding the incident.

"The Dodgers had no knowledge of the temporary restraining order that was issued against Bauer and placed under seal in Ohio or of the allegations made in connection with that order, until recent reports," the memo said.

Bauer says the claims are not true, and that the woman is looking to extort him for "millions of dollars" in exchange for her not coming forward with "false claims."

Now the question will be – who is in the right, and what are the Dodgers going to do about their $102 million dollar man, the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball?

A woman in California has also formally accused Bauer of putting her in a chokehold and that she lost consciousness on multiple occasions. Her claim says that Bauer punched her in several areas and left her with injuries that required hospitalization following two sexual encounters earlier this year.

The return of Bauer does not appear to be on the horizon anytime soon, and MLB still has a chance if they take it, to step in and force Bauer to remain on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

There’s also been reports that Bauer’s Dodgers teammates don’t even want him back on the roster due to the distraction that he brings.

If that changes, it’ll be up to Bauer and his reps as well as MLB to decide whether he should be allowed back. The club sits at 74-46 and trail the San Francisco Giants by four games in the NL West.