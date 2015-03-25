Report: Cowboys' nose tackle Ratliff charged with DWI

Dallas Cowboys nose tackle Jay Ratliff was reportedly arrested and charged with DWI early Tuesday morning in Grapevine, Texas.

According to a Dallas Morning News report, Ratliff failed a field sobriety test after crashing his pickup truck into an 18-wheeler. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident.

Ratliff's arrest comes just weeks after former teammate Josh Brent was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Jerry Brown Jr., a Cowboys practice squad player.

According to the report, Ratliff was arrested after crashing his 2011 Ford F150 pickup truck into a tractor trailer. Ratliff's truck then bounced into a highway barrier before coming to a rest.

After being brought to a Grapevine jail, Ratliff reportedly refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. Police then got a warrant to draw his blood, but his blood alcohol level was unavailable as police awaited toxicology results.

He was released after posting $500 bond Tuesday morning.

The four-time Pro Bowler missed 10 games this season for the Cowboys due to multiple injuries.