Report: Camby back to Knicks in sign-and-trade

Marcus Camby's 17th season in the NBA will reportedly bring the center back to New York.

Although free agent contracts cannot officially be announced until the NBA's moratorium period ends July 11, Yahoo! Sports reports Camby has come to terms on a three-year, $13.2 million sign-and-trade package that will send him from the Houston Rockets to the Knicks.

The 38-year-old Camby, who played from 1998-2002 for the Knicks, averaged 4.9 points and 9.0 rebounds over 59 games last season, including 19 contests for the Rockets. He was traded by Portland to Houston on March 15 in a deal that sent Jonny Flynn and Hasheem Thabeet to the Blazers.

The Yahoo! report says the Rockets will receive guard Toney Douglas, forward Josh Harrellson, center Jerome Jordan, and second-round draft picks in 2014 and 2015. Houston will also get money used to pay Douglas' salary from the Knicks, according to the report.

Over his career, Camby has averaged 9.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in 949 contests, having also spent time with Toronto, Denver and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Douglas averaged 6.2 points in 38 contests last season, Harrellson 4.4 points over 37 contests, and Jordan 2.0 points over 21 games.