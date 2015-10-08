Remember the last time the Carolina Panthers started 4-0?

There's an obvious vibe of excitement surrounding the Carolina Panthers this season. That will happen after you start 4-0 and have played around three and a half of those games without your star linebacker.

Even without Luke Kuechly, the Panthers are rolling right along, sitting undefeated and going into a bye week to help them get healthy.

The question is, does anyone remember the last time the Panthers started out 4-0? As Gil Brandt of NFL.com reported, it wound up as their most memorable season in franchise history.

Here's to hoping for a repeat performance in 2015.

