Releford scores 24 points, Alabama rolls past previously hot Arkansas, 83-58

Trevor Releford scored 24 points and Shannon Hale added 18 to lead Alabama to an 83-58 victory over Arkansas on Saturday, snapping the Razorbacks' six-game winning streak.

The Crimson Tide (13-18, 7-11 Southeastern Conference) capped a disappointing regular season by dominating from start to finish a team that appeared to be playing its way into the NCAA tournament. Arkansas (21-10, 10-8) was held to a season-low in points three days after pouring in 110 to rout Mississippi.

Levi Randolph scored 11 points and Jimmie Taylor had 10 on 5-of-5 shooting for Alabama.

Rashad Madden led Arkansas with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Bobby Portis scored 17.

Alabama hit 29 of 53 shots (54.7 percent) while holding Arkansas to 15 of 48 (31.3 percent).

The Tide's only scholarship senior, Releford hit a late 3-pointer to tie Jerry Harper for fifth on the Tide's career scoring list with 1,861 points.