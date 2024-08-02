Reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell throws no-hitter

Blake Snell had never completed eight innings before Friday night - of course, his first complete game came in style.

The reigning National League Cy Young Award winner threw a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

Snell had 11 strikeouts and three walks in his historic outing - Elly De La Cruz lined out to right field to preserve the no-no.

Snell has had quite a turnaround of late, which is surprising to say for a reigning Cy Young Award winner. However, the lefty was pitching to a 9.51 ERA in his first five starts.

But, in his last five, he's recorded just two earned runs (both of them in one start against the Los Angeles Dodgers) in 33 innings - that adds up to a 0.45 ERA.

Snell signed late in the offseason, causing his start of the season to be delayed - after just two starts, he landed on the injured list. But he sure seems to have found his old ways.

Prior to Friday, Snell's career-high was 7.2 innings pitched - in fact, he had recorded at least one out in the seventh inning just four times ever.

It's the third no-hitter in the major leagues this season, joining Ronel Blanco back in April and Dylan Cease last week. It's also the 18th in Giants history.

It took Snell 114 pitches to accomplish the feat, tied for the second-most of his career (117 is his most).

Snell's deal with the San Francisco Giants is just two years for $62 million - however, he can opt out after this season. If he keeps pitching like this, he may want to do that.

The deal is rather low for a two-time Cy Young Award winner (he pitched to an MLB-low 2.25 ERA last year), but his inability to go deep into games, plus somewhat sporadic results outside his 2018 and 2013 seasons, and his age, all played roles.

But, Snell is MLB's all-time leader in K/9 with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, and he's trying to prove that those two Cy Young Awards are no fluke.

