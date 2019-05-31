Reggie Jackson remembers Bill Buckner as 'a great human being'

Hall of Fame outfielder Reggie Jackson was among those who recalled playing with baseball great Bill Buckner, days after the former infield died battling dementia.

Jackson, who's best known for his heroics with the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees, told TMZ Sports that Buckner should be remembered for more than just one play – an infamous miscue in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series that helped sink the Red Sox.

“Just a great human being, super guy,” Jackson told TMZ Sports. “Sorry, really what happened with him in his career. It's a shame that he's marked for that.”

Jackson said people should remember Buckner for being the above-average hitter that he was and not for his most notable error.

Buckner played for the Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals and California Angels during his 22-year career. He hit .289 with a .729 OPS and 174 home runs.

He also won the batting title in 1980 as a member of the Cubs.

Buckner died Monday. He was 69.