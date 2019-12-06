Redskins' Trent Williams still feeling effects of surgery to remove cancerous growth, hits GM Bruce Allen

Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams is still feeling the after-effects of the surgery he had in the offseason to remove a cancerous growth from his head.

Williams had the growth removed in April, which turned out to be cancerous. He accused the team’s medical staff of downplaying the severity of the growth on his skull in October.

He told reporters at the time he raised the issue in 2013 and the growth on his head grew substantially over time. He said he had the tumor removed from his skull and needs to get a checkup every six months to make sure he is in good health.

Williams returned to the team in October after the Redskins decline to release him and failed to find a suitable trade. He had been hoping to return to practice and possibly play this season but he failed a physical due to the discomfort of wearing a helmet.

The discomfort is due to half of Williams’ skin on his head is numb, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

He told the newspaper that any kind of pressure he puts on his head causes a burning or tingling feeling. The doctor who did the operation to remove the growth told him that it would take about 18 months for it to go away.

While he was about to receive a helmet during the team’s bye week, the Redskins placed him on the non-football injury list Nov. 7. The move exacerbated the war between the offensive lineman and the organization as Williams said he felt like general manager Bruce Allen made the move on purpose.

“It’s kind of a vindictive move, and it just showed their hand on how they wanted to operate,” he told The Washington Post. “I mean, I had until Tuesday and the new helmet Riddell was talking about was coming in on Monday, so for them to prematurely put me on the list without taking [time to see if the helmet would work] goes to show you that they didn’t really want me to play anyway.”

Allen called Williams’ allegations “comical” and said Williams chose to stay away from the Redskins’ facility with his holdout and told reporters when he returned that he had a non-football injury.

Williams has been with the Redskins since the 2010 season. He has earned a Pro Bowl selection seven times. He still has one more year left on his contract. He is owed $12.5 million in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.