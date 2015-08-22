Redskins TE: Robert Griffin is 'fine' after concussion

Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was apparently doing well Saturday after leaving Thursday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions with a concussion.

"Robert's fine," Washington tight end Je'Ron Hamm said on a conference call as the Redskins enjoyed a second straight off day. "He got a little banged up. I (don't) like to see any of my teammates down there on the ground, (but) I'm glad to know that he's going to be all right."

Griffin, who's expected to be Washington's opening day starter for a fourth straight season, was injured when Lions defensive end Corey Wootton landed on him while trying to recover his fumble early in the second quarter in a 21-17 Redskins victory.

It remains unclear if Griffin will be in the lineup in Washington's next game on Aug. 29 at Baltimore, the penultimate matchup on the Redskins' preseason schedule. Since NFL teams generally rest their starters in preseason finales, if Griffin is held out against the Ravens, the hope is he would be ready for the Sept. 13 regular season opener against Miami.

Redskins special teams captain Adam Hayward won't be ready for the Dolphins. The backup inside linebacker was placed on injured reserve on Saturday after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against Detroit.

Hayward's absence could open a spot for undrafted rookie Houston Bates, who recorded his third sack in two games against the Lions. A defensive end at Illinois and Louisiana Tech, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Bates is making the transition to inside linebacker look easy.

However, Bates considered not accepting the Redskins' contract offer in May after he was cut by Houston following its rookie minicamp.

"For the first time in my life, I let doubt kind of seep in," said Bates, who was contemplating putting his degree in hospital administration to use. "But something told me to give it my last shot."

The 6-3, 236-pound Hamm made his switch from college receiver to NFL tight end on Washington's practice squad in 2014 with help from teammate Niles Paul, who made the same transition in 2012. With Paul and Logan Paulsen both out for the year and Jordan Reed out with a hamstring injury, Hamm started against Detroit and made a 23-yard catch.

"The biggest thing is the footwork (while blocking) and going from blocking corners and safeties to blocking defensive ends and outside linebackers," Hamm said.