Redskins KR Banks still in hospital after stabbing

Washington Redskins kick returner Brandon Banks is still hospitalized two days after he and a friend were stabbed outside an upscale downtown D.C. nightclub.

Banks' agent James Gould released a statement Monday saying that Banks is still at a local hospital as a precaution, but he is expected to be released within a day.

Gould said Saturday that Banks was wounded in his side and required stitches. He says Banks' friend was critically injured and underwent surgery.

Police say the stabbing early Saturday happened after a man got into an argument with two men and stabbed them. Police did not identify the victims, but the Redskins confirmed that Banks was injured in the attack.