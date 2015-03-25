Redskins have no plans to change the offense despite RGS rehabbing surgically repaired knee

Washington has no plans to change their offense despite Robert Griffin III's surgically repaired right knee that kept the quarterback out all spring and might keep him sidelined through the start of training camp on July 25.

Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday after the Redskins' final practice before training camp that "the zone read is something I feel in the long run helps a quarterback." He says everyone's accounted for and there aren't many free hitters. Shanahan says "key to the zone read is just the threat of the zone read."

Shanahan also noted that Griffin's three injuries last year — a concussion against Atlanta , the right knee against Baltimore and again in the playoff loss to Seattle — came on pass plays not on quarterback runs.