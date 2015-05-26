Redskins bring in Paea

Ashburn, VA (SportsNetwork.com) - The Washington Redskins have announced their first major signing of this free agent period, agreeing to terms with former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Stephen Paea.

The Redskins did not disclose terms of the deal, though ESPN reported it to be for $21 million over four years, $15 million of which is guaranteed.

Paea is coming off a strong 2014 campaign in which he started all 16 games for the Bears and registered career bests with six sacks, 33 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The 26-year-old will be asked to anchor a Washington front that has undergone significant renovations this offseason, with the team recently releasing a pair of former starters in nose tackle Barry Cofield and end Stephen Bowen. Additionally, end Jarvis Jenkins -- a 14-game starter in 2014 -- is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Paea had spent each of his first four NFL seasons with the Bears, who drafted the Tonga native in the second round in 2011.