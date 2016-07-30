Redskins adding former GM Bobby Beathard to Ring of Fame

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Former general manager Bobby Beathard will be the 49th member of the Washington Redskins' Ring of Fame.

Beathard was the architect of the Redskins' Super Bowl-winning teams. Washington won three and appeared in four over a span of 10 years.

President Bruce Allen announced the honor Saturday during training camp. The 79-year-old Beathard will be added Nov. 13 against the Minnesota Vikings during the Redskins' annual ''Homecoming'' game.

Beathard spent 11 seasons as Redskins GM, from 1978-1988. He hired Joe Gibbs and drafted Darrell Green and Art Monk as Washington won the Super Bowl in 1983 and 1988 and made it in 1984.

The Redskins won the Super Bowl in 1992 after Beathard was gone. He spent 11 seasons as GM of the San Diego Chargers, who went to the Super Bowl in 1995.