Reds, Phillips agree to long-term deal

The Cincinnati Reds and second baseman Brandon Phillips have apparently agreed to a long-term contract.

According to MLB Network radio, Phillips has agreed to a six-year deal worth $72.5 million. There has been no official word from the Reds, but Phillips has given an indication a deal is in place.

"GOOD DAY #Cincinnati... Just got to say, THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME!!!! Looks like y'all might have to deal w/ me a little bit longer ??," Phillips wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Phillips is in the option year of a contract he signed with the Reds in February 2008. He is coming off one of his best seasons in 2011, having batted a career-high .300 with 18 homers and 82 runs batted in.

The 30-year-old veteran is in his seventh season with the Reds, who acquired him from Cleveland in April 2006. He spent parts of four seasons with the Indians.

Phillips has been an All-Star each of the last two years and is a three-time Gold Glove winner. He also won his first Silver Slugger Award last year.

The North Carolina native is a career .272 hitter with 130 homers, 524 RBI and 202 doubles in 1,045 games.