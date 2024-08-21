Reds legend Joey Votto announces retirement from baseball after 17 MLB seasons

Joey Votto, a Cincinnati Reds legend, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after 17 seasons.

Votto, 40, made the announcement in a social media post Wednesday.

"That’s it, I’m done. I’m officially retired from baseball," Votto said in a short video on his Instagram outside the stadium of the Buffalo Bisons, the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, where was playing this season.

Votto’s caption, though, was lengthy.

"Thank you to my parents, Wendy and Joe, for giving me everything I needed to fulfill my dream of becoming a professional baseball player," he wrote. "Thank you to my brother, Tyler Votto, for throwing me wiffle balls for all those years (ha ha, you are the best. I had to write this.). To Warren and Nick for the years of hitting together as high schooler’s. The Etobicoke community for supporting me as a youth player."

Votto, a Toronto native, was a second-round pick in 2002 by the Reds, the only team he ever played for in his 17 seasons.

He worked his way through the minor leagues to eventually make his MLB debut in 2007. He hit .321 over 24 games (84 at-bats) with four homers and 17 RBI.

Votto became one of the best players in franchise history, hitting .294/.409/.511 with a .920 career OPS over 2,056 games for Cincinnati.

"As a major league player, Dusty Baker and Scott Rolen taught me how to be a pro’s pro," Votto wrote in his post. "My man Jay Bruce, can you run? Can you hit? Can you throw? Then go play. So many great teammates."

While Votto will forever be remembered for what he did at Great American Ballpark, he did want to play in front of his hometown team.

"Toronto + Canada, I wanted to play in front of you. Sigh, I tried with all my heart to play for my people," he said. "I’m just not good anymore. Thank you for all the support during my attempt.

"Cincinnati, I’ve only played for you. I love you."

Votto concluded his message with a shoutout to all MLB fans who have rooted for him over the years.

"You energized me with your cheers," he said. "I loved the boos, the trash talk, the moments where I broke a road cities moment, or was humbled on stage.

"I’ll never forget, early in my career, my first time at Wrigley field and the crowd standing and cheering toward my failure. I remember standing at the plate, smiling and thinking, this is my home. I belong here."

Votto finishes his career with 2,135 hits, 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs. He was also known for his exceptional eye at the plate, leading the NL in walks in five of his 17 seasons. Votto finished with 1,365 free passes.

In the end, baseball is what Votto poured his entire life into, and he’s grateful for what the game has given him.

"I was myself in this sport," he said. "I was able to be my best self. I played this sport with every last ounce of my body, heart, and mind. Thank you for everything."

