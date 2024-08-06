Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB

MLB set to play in unprecedented location next year: report

The largest attendance for an MLB game is 113,000

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Major League Baseball will reportedly be played in uncharted territory

According to The Athletic, the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will play a game at Bristol Motor Speedway next season.

The speedway has a capacity of 150,000, so there is a chance that the contest would be, by far, the most attended game in baseball history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bristol speedway

A general view of racing from the grandstands during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, 2024, in Bristol, Tennessee. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The record is currently an exhibition game between the Red Sox and Dodgers in 2008 at the Los Angeles Coliseum, when 113,000 people walked through the turnstiles.

The plan continues the special games that MLB has implemented in its schedule in recent years. The league has played in Europe, Asia, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and in 2018, it began the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa., the home of the Little League World Series, for a game to be played in line with the annual tournament.

Bristol general view

Cars parked on the track during a weather prior to NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 16, 2023, in Bristol, Tennessee.  (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Three years later saw the birth of the Field of Dreams Game in Iowa, in honor of the movie of the same name, and earlier this season, the league went back to the game's roots to play a game at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., the home of the Negro League's Black Barons. Willie Mays made his pro ball debut with the Black Barons, and died just days before the game.

"It'll just be cool to do something different," Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. "You see all this stuff, teams traveling, change it up a little bit. I think it'll be kind of cool and unique. It'll be a fun experience."

Bristol speedway

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9, 2023, in Bristol, Tennessee. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The teams are set to play each other in a four-game set from May 5 through 8, with Atlanta as the home team, and then again from August 1 through 3, in which the Reds are set to be hosts.

Bristol is about 300 miles from both the Reds' and Braves' ballparks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.