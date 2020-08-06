Reds skewer Cleveland with LeBron James tweet, Indians get the last laugh

The Cincinnati Reds poked fun at the city of Cleveland ahead of their game against the Indians on Wednesday night with a tweet about LeBron James.

Ahead of their third game of a four-game set, the Reds’ Twitter account tweeted: “Ahh, Cleveland. So nice, LeBron left it twice.” Cincinnati was obviously poking fun over James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat and then again leaving for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Indians clapped back, asking the Reds: “How many titles has Cincinnati's NBA team won?”

The Cavaliers also chimed in and posted photos of their championship parade in 2016.

The Indians got the last laugh Wednesday night.

RBIs from Carlos Hernandez and Jose Ramirez gave Cleveland a 2-0 victory over Cincinnati. The Reds only mustered up three hits against Mike Clevinger and James Karinchak. Clevinger was credited with the win, striking out four batters and recording five walks.

The Indians moved to 7-6 on the season with the win and the Reds fell to 5-7.

Cleveland is tied for second in the American League Central with the Chicago White Sox. The Reds sit in fourth place in the National League Central due to percentage points. They are five games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place.