Reds attempt to put brakes on 8-game slide

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Cincinnati Reds are struggling at the moment and look to stop an eight-game slide Monday in the opener of a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds are 3-11 in the last 14 games and have suffered back-to-back sweeps at the hands of the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians. They dropped a 5-2 decision on Sunday and Raisel Iglesias was dealt the loss for giving up two runs in three innings of work.

Iglesias got the start in place of Johnny Cueto, who is experiencing elbow stiffness.

Marlon Byrd homered and Brayan Pena knocked in a run for Cincinnati.

"There are a lot of things we should be doing better that we're not," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "And that falls on all of us. It falls directly on me.

"It hasn't been good. It's a cycle. It will turn. When you're in it, it's the worst. Right now, it's the worst of times. Inevitably, there will be a best of times. Right now, it's not that moment."

The Reds will also host the Washington Nationals on this homestand.

Jason Marquis is set to take the mound for the Reds Monday and has a 3-4 record to go along with a lofty 6.91 earned run average in eight starts. The veteran right-hander has lost three straight outings following three consecutive wins and was touched for four runs in 3 2/3 innings of a 7-1 loss at Kansas City on Wednesday.

Marquis has allowed 15 runs during his current skid and is 6-6 with a 4.15 ERA in 17 career games (15 starts) against the Rockies. Marquis pitched for Colorado in 2009 and made 33 starts, going 15-13 with a 4.04 ERA.

The Rockies went 4-4 on their eight-game road trip against the Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants, and earned a split of a four-game set versus the defending World Series champions with Sunday's 11-2 victory.

Chad Bettis was sharp on the mound for the Rockies and delivered 8 1/3 innings of two-run ball with seven strikeouts.

"I felt like I was the most convicted and aggressive with every single pitch this year," Bettis said.

Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer during an eight-run fourth inning and finished 4-for-5 with four RBI and three runs scored. Troy Tulowitzki and Nick Hundley had two RBI apiece for Colorado.

The Rockies will also visit the Phillies on this six-game trek.

Colorado will hand the ball to Eddie Butler on Monday and he is 2-5 with a 4.38 earned run average in eight starts. Butler is mired in a personal four- game losing streak and lasted just three innings in Wednesday's 4-2 loss versus the Phillies, charged with four runs (2 earned) and six hits.

Butler has lasted only 5 2/3 innings over his past two appearances and the right-hander will face Cincinnati for the first time.

Colorado went 4-3 against Cincinnati last season and will host the Reds for three games in July.