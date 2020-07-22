Reddit user reveals potential clue for new name of NFL's Washington franchise

There is a good chance that the NFL’s Washington franchise may have found a new name.

Formerly known as the Redskins, the Washington team looks like it could be renamed the Sentinels, which is the same name as the team in the movie called “The Replacements.”

A Reddit user apparently discovered that the company which manages Redskins.com, recently registered for the domain name, DCSentinels.com. The 2000 football movie, which features star actor Keanu Reeves, was based on the 1987 Redskins replacement players.

When the XFL made its comeback this year, the Washington team took on the name the DC Defenders, but it was originally considering taking on the Sentinels name, which was trademarked in 2019.

Other team names that have gained popularity among fans online include: Generals, Red Tails, Seminoles, and Red Wolves. The Sentinels were a long shot at first, but if this Reddit user did their homework correctly, there is a good chance that it could be the new nickname for the franchise.