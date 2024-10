The Boston Red Sox are keeping manager Alex Cora in place, but after a disappointing 2024 campaign, a massive overhaul of the coaches below him came on Thursday.

Six coaches and staffers were relieved of their duties, according to the Boston Globe, after the team went an even 81-81 this season.

Bullpen coach Kevin Walker, first base/infield coach Andy Fox, assistant hitting coach Luis Ortiz, mental skills coach Rey Fuentes, trainer Ben Chadwick and bullpen catcher Mani Martinez will not return for the 2025 campaign, according to the report.

The rest of the coaches on staff are expected to be retained.

Now, it is worth noting that it is very normal for teams to swap coaches in and out between seasons with contracts expiring or set to expire.

Boston extended Cora long-term as their manager, issuing a $21 million contract that will pay him $7 million-plus per season over the next three years, per the New York Post.

This came after the Red Sox surprised many midway through the season, as they weren’t expected to be postseason contenders entering the year after a mediocre offseason in the eyes of experts and fans alike.

However, the Red Sox found themselves playing very important games in September until they hit a lull that didn’t allow them to secure one of the three American League Wild Card slots for October baseball.

Craig Breslow, the Red Sox’s new chief baseball officer entering this past season, was tasked with putting together the right coaches, staff and roster to help get the Red Sox back on track. However, many questioned what he did in the offseason, when it appeared he was ready to spend money but signed lower-tier talent instead of being more aggressive for star power.

Still, the Red Sox had a great signing in Tyler O’Neill, who added pop from the right side of the plate and played a good outfield for Boston. Starter Lucas Giolito, though, wasn’t able to provide anything as he had a season-ending injury.

"We can no longer ask our fans to look to the future, to think about a Red Sox team that’s capable of winning the division and capable of making a deep postseason run," Breslow mentioned after the season, per MLB Trade Rumors.

"We have to talk to decisive actions that we’re taking right now to put a better team on the field in 2025."

Breslow has work to do with his roster for next season, but moves seem to already be done in regards to Cora’s coaching staff, as they’re hoping to get the right people in place for what’s to come next year.

