Red Sox get Bailey from A's in 5-player deal

The Boston Red Sox acquired right-handed closer player trade on Wednesday

The Red Sox also got outfielder Ryan Sweeney in the deal, sending outfielder Josh Reddick, pitcher Raul Alcantara and first baseman Miles Head to Oakland.

Bailey, a two-time All Star, recorded 24 saves for the A's this past season while posting a 3.24 earned run average in 42 appearances. He also tallied 41 strikeouts while walking just 12.

His acquisition comes after the Red Sox lost free-agent closer Jonathan Papelbon to the Philadelphia Phillies last month.

In 157 career appearances, Bailey has a 7-10 record with a 2.07 ERA and 75 saves. His best year came in 2009 when he went 6-3 with a 1.84 ERA and posted career-highs in saves (26) and strikeouts (91).

Sweeney hit .265 with one home run, 11 doubles and 25 RBI over 108 games in 2011. The 26-year-old also scored 34 runs and did not commit an error for the second consecutive season.

Reddick appeared in 87 games over two stints for the Red Sox in 2011, posting a .280 average with seven homers, 18 doubles and 28 RBI.

Alcantra went 1-4 over 13 starts between the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox and Short-A Lowell Spinner in 2011. He was signed as an international free agent in 2009 and is 6-7 with a 2.72 ERA lifetime in the minors.

Head hit .299 with 22 homers and 82 RBI in 2011 with stops in Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem. He was taken by Boston with the 26th pick in the 2009 draft.