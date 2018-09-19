Red Sox fans find division title banner in street ahead of potential clinch

The Red Sox remain one win away from clinching the American League East, and the usual championship banner will be hung at Fenway Park if it happens.

The banner has already been made, but it hasn't made its way to Fenway Park yet after an unusual pit stop in Malden.

Three friends, Louie Iacuzzi, James Amaral and Randy Baldasarri, say they were out for coffee in Somerville on Monday morning when they spotted something on the road.

"One person ran it over and hit it a little bit," Iacuzzi said. "I'm like, 'Pull over, what is it?'"

Iacuzzi said the banner was wrapped in brown paper, and they waited until they got out of the car to open it.

"We thought it was jerseys or something like that," Baldassari said. "That's what it look like, and when we unraveled it and seen what it was, we knew it was something big."

Amaral said the group opened it up behind Green Street Park, and quickly realized what they had.

A spokesperson for the Red Sox said they were aware of a banner that fell off a vendor's delivery truck.The group of three said they want tot return the banner to the team as soon as they can.

The friends aren't worried about superstition, and instead believe it will bring good luck.

"I'm going to give them back the banner, and that's going to be the good luck charm," Iacuzzi said.

The team offered to send a courier to get the banner first thing on Wednesday morning.

