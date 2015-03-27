Red Sox activate P Buchholz

The Boston Red Sox activated pitcher Clay Buchholz from the 15-day disabled list on Saturday.

Buchholz started Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Rays and took the loss. He gave up four runs on three hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. He also fanned eight.

The 27-year-old right-hander was 8-2 with a 5.53 earned run average this season before a stomach illness forced him to the disabled list.

To make room for Buchholz, the Red Sox optioned first baseman Mauro Gomez to Triple-A Pawtucket.