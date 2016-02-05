Red Sox ace David Price donates $300K for Miracle Field project in hometown

David Price is giving back to the community in a big way after signing his seven-year, $217 million mega-deal this offseason.

The new Boston Red Sox ace donated $300,000 for the Miracle Field project in his hometown of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The field is specially designed for those with special needs --€“ MLB.com notes the field features a cushioned surface that makes it easier to maneuver on wheelchairs and walkers.

"One day of a couple of hours of baseball doesn't raise a lot of eyebrows for myself or a lot of other people, but for these kids it's something they look forward to every day of the week leading up till Saturday," Price told The Tennessean. "Just to be a part of that and help put one here in our hometown is very special."

And it isn't just as baseball field; the complex will feature a playground, concession stands, covered bleachers and more.

Price, who lives in Nashville and played collegiately at Vanderbilt, and others shared some photos from the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday: