Red Raiders hope to put tumultuous month behind them against Minnesota in Meineke Bowl

Texas Tech players say they aren't worried that a tumultuous month which began with Tommy Tuberville leaving abruptly for Cincinnati will hurt them in Friday's Meineke Car Care Bowl against Minnesota.

Senior quarterback Seth Doege (DAY'-ghee) has been in this situation before. He saw the Red Raiders come together for a win in the Alamo Bowl under an interim coach just days after coach Mike Leach was fired in the 2009 season.

The Red Raiders have hired Kliff Kingsbury to replace Tuberville, but interim coach Chris Thomsen will lead Texas Tech in the bowl game. Doege says, "it's settled now, and the young guys are excited."

The Gophers return to a bowl for the first time since 2009 and are looking for their first bowl win since 2004.